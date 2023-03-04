Padres’ 16-year-old prospect turning heads in spring training

The San Diego Padres have been one of the most talked about teams over the offseason due to all their big moves. They signed Xander Bogaerts, re-signed Manny Machado, and last year they pulled off trades for Juan Soto and Josh Hader. While the Padres are flexing their muscles and throwing around money, one of their best players might actually be a 16-year-old prospect.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman published a story Thursday about Ethan Salas, a 16-year-old catcher who is turning heads in spring training.

Despite his age, Salas caught Yu Darvish for a bullpen in camp. One scout told Heyman that Salas looks like a future 10-time All-Star. The Padres love Salas and apparently may even assign the teenager to a full season league.

The question regarding Salas apparently is whether he will make it to the majors at 18 or 19 years old.

So, what does a prospect that good look like?

Here are a few of his swings:

Padres sign No. 1 ranked international prospect, catcher Ethan Salas! The 16-year-old from Venezuela signed for a $5.6m bonus pic.twitter.com/pFYj6q3tjx — Farm To Fame (@FarmToFame_) January 15, 2023

Ethan Salas will be a Top 10 MLB Prospect in 2 years pic.twitter.com/iQhDMO5Yxg — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) February 12, 2023

And here he is behind the plate:

Future professional and current 14yo phenom Ethan Salas with the 1.75 pt. (Not shown, but clocked). pic.twitter.com/AtkeJmQgYW — Tyler Goodro (@goodrocatching) September 14, 2021

That pop from the bat and that pop time behind the plate look special. There’s a good reason the Padres spent $5.6 million in international bonus money to sign Salas, and you can see it.