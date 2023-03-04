 Skip to main content
Padres’ 16-year-old prospect turning heads in spring training

March 3, 2023
by Larry Brown
AJ Preller looks ahead

Jun 6, 2019; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller looks on from the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Padres have been one of the most talked about teams over the offseason due to all their big moves. They signed Xander Bogaerts, re-signed Manny Machado, and last year they pulled off trades for Juan Soto and Josh Hader. While the Padres are flexing their muscles and throwing around money, one of their best players might actually be a 16-year-old prospect.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman published a story Thursday about Ethan Salas, a 16-year-old catcher who is turning heads in spring training.

Despite his age, Salas caught Yu Darvish for a bullpen in camp. One scout told Heyman that Salas looks like a future 10-time All-Star. The Padres love Salas and apparently may even assign the teenager to a full season league.

The question regarding Salas apparently is whether he will make it to the majors at 18 or 19 years old.

So, what does a prospect that good look like?

Here are a few of his swings:

And here he is behind the plate:

That pop from the bat and that pop time behind the plate look special. There’s a good reason the Padres spent $5.6 million in international bonus money to sign Salas, and you can see it.

