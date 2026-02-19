Former Athletics manager returns to team in new role

The Athletics are set to begin their Las Vegas tenure for the 2028 MLB season. For now, they will continue to play in Sacramento after moving from Oakland.

On Thursday, the Athletics announced that they have hired former manager Bob Melvin in a new front office role. Melvin returns to the franchise as the “Special Assistant, Baseball Operations.”

Welcome back to the Green & Gold, Bob!



We have hired Bob Melvin as Special Assistant, Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/a6QHCg3L6j — Athletics (@Athletics) February 19, 2026

Melvin is no stranger to the Athletics organization. He was the team’s manager from 2011-21, finishing with an 853-764 regular-season record.

The team also posted a video montage of Melvin from his previous days with the team.

Melvin’s time as the Athletics manager included six playoff trips, with three American League West division titles and three Wild Card berths.

Melvin’s 853 wins with the Athletics have him at second in the franchise record book, and only Connie Mack is ahead of him with a staggering 3,582 victories.

Following Melvin’s departure from Oakland, he spent two seasons as the San Diego Padres manager, and then spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons as the San Francisco Giants manager before being fired.

Melvin was born in Palo Alto, Calif., not too far from where the Athletics used to play their home games.