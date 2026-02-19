Larry Brown Sports

Freddie Freeman reveals where he wants to finish his career

Freddie Freeman in a Dodgers uniform
Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers inked Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million deal.

Since then, Freeman has made the National League All-Star team every season in LA and was named the World Series MVP in 2024.

As spring training kicks off, Freeman made it clear where he wants to finish his MLB career, and it is with the Dodgers.

Freeman turns 37 years old in September, and the Dodgers first baseman also “floated” the idea of playing four more years until he reaches age 40.

Freeman’s current contract ends after the 2027 season, so if he does want to play until he is 40 years old, he would have to sign another deal.

Freeman has three World Series titles, one with the Atlanta Braves and the other two with LA. Entering 2026, the Dodgers figure to be favorites again after signing prized free agent Kyle Tucker and adding All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, so ring No. 4 could be coming soon for Freeman.

