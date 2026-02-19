Freddie Freeman reveals where he wants to finish his career

In 2022, the Los Angeles Dodgers inked Freddie Freeman to a six-year, $162 million deal.

Since then, Freeman has made the National League All-Star team every season in LA and was named the World Series MVP in 2024.

As spring training kicks off, Freeman made it clear where he wants to finish his MLB career, and it is with the Dodgers.

Freddie Freeman confirms he’d like to finish his career with the Dodgers:



“I love playing here. There’s out of my control, I’m not worried about another contract. If they want me back, they want me back.” — Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) February 19, 2026

Freeman turns 37 years old in September, and the Dodgers first baseman also “floated” the idea of playing four more years until he reaches age 40.

Freddie Freeman again today "floated" the idea of playing four more years, which would lead him to retire at age 40 after 20 big league seasons. Didn't want to openly campaign for another contract (he's signed through 2027) but added he would like for it to come in Los Angeles. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) February 19, 2026

Freeman’s current contract ends after the 2027 season, so if he does want to play until he is 40 years old, he would have to sign another deal.

Freeman has three World Series titles, one with the Atlanta Braves and the other two with LA. Entering 2026, the Dodgers figure to be favorites again after signing prized free agent Kyle Tucker and adding All-Star closer Edwin Diaz, so ring No. 4 could be coming soon for Freeman.