Padres move on from 2-time All-Star

The San Diego Padres are moving on from two-time All-Star slugger Nick Castellanos after just 59 games.

The Padres announced on Wednesday that Castellanos has been designated for assignment. Castellanos, the former Philadelphia Phillies star, hit just .191 with four home runs and 20 RBI in 39 games for the Padres.

We have designated 1B/OF Nick Castellanos for assignment and selected the contract of INF/OF Samad Taylor from Triple-A El Paso. Taylor will wear No. 0. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 3, 2026

Castellanos played with the Detroit Tigers , Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds before spending four years with the Phillies. However, the Phillies released him before the 2026 season, and he signed a one-year contract with San Diego.

Castellanos has been just one part of a struggling Padres’ offense, and he platooned with Ramon Laureano and Gavin Sheets in the corner outfield spots while also experimenting at first base during spring training.

The corresponding move saw Samad Taylor join the big-league club. Taylor spent 2023 with the Kansas City Royals and the past two seasons with the Seattle Mariners before joining San Diego.

As for Castellanos, it will be interesting to see if any team takes a chance on the veteran slugger, especially since he struck out 34 times in 115 at-bats and didn’t show much promise on offense or defense in his brief stint in San Diego.