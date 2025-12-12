Pete Alonso picks an interesting new jersey number with Orioles

Pete Alonso has a fresh new team and also a fresh new jersey number.

The five-time MLB All-Star slugger Alonso was officially introduced by the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Alonso had agreed to a monster five-year contract with the Orioles earlier in the week, leaving his longtime team the New York Mets in order to do so.

During his introductory press conference, Alonso put on his new jersey number for Baltimore — No. 25.

Pete Alonso puts on his Orioles jersey for the first time pic.twitter.com/Mk1AIOH2tq — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) December 12, 2025

In a video feature later in the day on Friday, Alonso shared the reason behind picking No. 25. It is a nod to the year 2025, during which Alonso welcomed his first child (a son named Sonny) with wife Haley.

The meaning behind the number pic.twitter.com/E1VvmTKx1j — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) December 12, 2025

Alonso had worn No. 20 for his entire MLB career, which began with the Mets in 2019. But the No. 20 is retired in Baltimore in honor of the late Baseball Hall of Famer Frank Robinson.

As such, the former MLB home runs leader Alonso will be sporting some new digits in 2026 and beyond for the Orioles. Baltimore’s splashy offseason might not be over yet either as they have also recently been linked to a multi-time All-Star pitcher in free agency.