Orioles have interest in ace pitcher

The Baltimore Orioles already made one big splash in free agency, and they might be ready to make another.

On Wednesday, the Orioles signed Pete Alonso to a 5-year, $155 million contract. The team is also said to be in the market for an ace pitcher — Houston Astros southpaw Framber Valdez.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi reported on Wednesday that the Orioles have had talks with Valdez. Morosi also mentioned that the Orioles have shown interest in trade candidate MacKenzie Gore.

The Orioles have been notoriously reluctant to hand out contracts to free agent pitchers under Mike Elias, although they did acquire Corbin Burnes in a trade while he was under a long-term guaranteed deal. After trading away Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward earlier this offseason, Baltimore may be motivated to spend on a pitcher.

Valdez has already turned down a qualifying offer from Houston, which would have paid him just over $22 million in 2026. The 32-year-old pitcher has reportedly also received interest from the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets in free agency.

Valdez has pitched for the Astros since 2018. He has gone 81-52 with a 3.36 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per 9 innings during his career. Valdez made the All-Star team in 2022 and 2023, and he has received votes for the Cy Young Award four times during his career.