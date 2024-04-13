Rangers pitcher suffers major injury from punching a wall

Texas Rangers pitcher Brock Burke is facing an extended absence after letting his frustration get the best of him on Friday night.

Burke suffered a broken hand after punching a wall in frustration following a poor outing on Friday, according to Rangers broadcaster Jared Sandler. He has been placed on the IL as a result.

Brock Burke is on the IL. He broke his hand punching a wall after last night's performance. Plano-born, The Woodlands-raised Austin Pruitt's contract has been selected. Justin Foscue has been transfefred to the 60-day IL to make room on the 40. — Jared Sandler (@JaredSandler) April 13, 2024

Burke struggled against the Houston Astros on Friday, allowing four runs on three hits, including a home run, in two-thirds of an inning. His previous outing, also against the Astros, was poor as well, as he gave up three hits and a run without recording an out. Presumably, that helped fuel his frustration. The Rangers actually won Friday’s game despite Burke’s performance, which makes his outburst look even worse.

While Burke is hardly the first athlete to do something like this, this may be quite damaging to him. While he appeared in 53 games with a 4.37 ERA last season, he was not performing well to start 2024, and may not be guaranteed a spot in the bullpen when healthy again.