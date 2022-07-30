Report: Yankees have new trade target after failed Luis Castillo pursuit

The New York Yankees were in heavy pursuit of Luis Castillo, but they came up short in their bid to acquire the standout starter. Now, they are reportedly pivoting to a different trade target.

The Yankees have shifted their attention to Oakland Athletics starter Frankie Montas, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today. Montas is now the Yankees’ top target after the Seattle Mariners beat them to the punch on a Castillo trade.

Now that All-Star Luis Castillo is gone, making the #Mariners a playoff team, starter Frankie Montas of the Oakland A's is on the clock.

He is the #Yankees' No. 1 trade target. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 30, 2022

The Yankees are clearly prioritizing starting pitching ahead of the trade deadline. They will be disappointed to have not landed Castillo, who was regarded as the top pitcher on the market and was a clear priority for the organization.

The 29-year-old Montas is not as highly regarded as Castillo, but does have a solid track record of success. He has a 3.73 career ERA and has posted a 3.18 ERA this season. He has consistently struck out over a batter an inning over his career, and finished sixth in AL Cy Young voting last season. He is also readily available with Oakland in the midst of an organizational fire sale.