2-time MLB All-Star officially announces his retirement

Zack Britton is officially calling it a career. The former Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees reliever is retiring after 12 MLB seasons.

Britton spoke to The Athletic’s Brittany Ghiroli about his decision earlier this month. The 2-time All-Star reposted Ghiroli’s article on X Monday along with a short but sweet message to commemorate his lengthy career.

“Thankful to have had the opportunity to live out my childhood dream these past 12 years. Looking forward to the next chapter,” said Britton in his post.

Thankful to have had the opportunity to live out my childhood dream these past 12 years. Looking forward to the next chapter. @Orioles @Yankees @MLB @MLBPA @borascorp https://t.co/2A5qNdyOKL — Zack Britton (@zbritton) November 20, 2023

Britton cited a desire to spend more time with his four children as a big reason behind his retirement.

Britton’s last inning of baseball fittingly came in September 2022 against the Orioles. The California native threw just six pitches, with his final one hitting the backstop.

While Britton laments the less-than-glamorous end of his fruitful career, he understands that “you don’t always get to pick” your exit.

Britton finished with a 3.13 ERA in 446 games played throughout his career. He began as a starter during his first three seasons, then transitioned to the bullpen full-time in 2014.

Britton enjoyed his best run from 2014 to 2017 when he served as the Orioles’ closer. His apex season was in 2016, when he had a minuscule 0.54 ERA and even finished fourth in AL Cy Young voting.

You can read more about Ghiroli’s exclusive interview with Britton here.