Report: 76ers took unusual step to complete James Harden trade

The Philadelphia 76ers traded James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers early Tuesday after an extended standoff, and it reportedly took an unusual step for the two sides to get to a deal.

76ers owner Josh Harris and Clippers owner Steve Ballmer got on a call Monday to sort out the final details of the Harden trade, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. It is unusual for ownership to take a direct role in the process like this, but the 76ers felt that the time was right to make the move due to their strong start and the good play of Tyrese Maxey to start the year.

On a critical call Monday that helped iron out the 76ers-Clippers James Harden blockbuster after four months of negotiations: pic.twitter.com/uGTeCWlWMb — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 31, 2023

The respective front offices negotiated the bulk of the deal, but both owners clearly felt that it would be appropriate for them to get involved and push the trade over the finish line. That may have been particularly necessary on the 76ers’ part, since their front office was reportedly unimpressed with the Clippers during negotiations.

The 76ers wound up doing well in the deal, and can now move on from the Harden distraction. They probably made the right move here.