Adrian Wojnarowski ESPN suspension is reportedly for two weeks

We now know just how long Adrian Wojnarowski will be sidelined by ESPN.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Wojnarowski has been suspended for two weeks for sending a profane email to Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.). It is unclear when Wojnarowski’s suspension formally began, but two weeks from the email’s reveal would be July 24, six days before the NBA restarts its season.

For now, it means that ESPN halted Wojnarowski’s scheduled trip to Orlando to enter the NBA’s bubble. It is not clear if he will be permitted to travel there once his suspension is over.

Marchand also reports that ESPN has not soured on Wojnarowski as a result of his actions. The company’s management has supported him and is still behind him, and he is said to have a strong relationship with ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro.

ESPN’s star NBA reporter apologized after sending a profane reply to an email from Hawley about how the NBA was not allowing players to support the military, law enforcement, or Hong Kong protesters with jersey messages. Woj has received public support from some high-profile NBA players, and it sounds like ESPN will let him resume his job as normal when the two weeks are up.