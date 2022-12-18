Ex-NBA star arrested for allegedly beating daughter

Former NBA All-Star Amar’e Stoudemire was arrested early Sunday morning following an alleged domestic violence incident.

According to an arrest report obtained by the Miami Herald, Stoudemire was arrested at his Miami condo and charged with one count of misdemeanor domestic battery. The alleged victim was one of Stoudemire’s two daughters, who are 17 and 14.

Stoudemire is accused of punching one of the two teenagers in the jaw and then slapping her hard enough to draw blood. The report does not specify which daughter was involved.

“I observed blood stains on the victim’s sweater and sweatpants,” an officer wrote in the police report. “The mother of the victim showed me the photo she received from her daughter, which shows the victim crying and blood running down her face.”

Stoudemire’s ex-wife, Alexis Stoudemire, told police she had received a plea for help from her daughter at around 10 p.m. on Saturday night. Alexis claims Amar’e told her to pick the former couple’s daughter up because the teen was being “disrespectful.” The daughter later said Amar’e had accused her of giving an attitude to her grandmother.

When the teenager denied acting disrespectful, she says Stoudemire told her “you’re talking back again” and then punched her on the right side of her jaw,” according to the report. Stoudemire is then accused of slapping her and leaving her with a bloody nose.

Stoudemire told police that the girl called her mother to pick her up because she “was sad because she received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.”

Stoudemire, 40, last played in the NBA for the Miami Heat in 2016. He played professionally overseas after that. He also played for the Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. Stoudemire was named an All-Star six times and was the NBA’s Rookie of the Year in 2003.