Anthony Davis groin injury update: Lakers star unlikely to play in Game 5

Anthony Davis left the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday with a groin injury, and it sounds like the ailment will keep him out for at least one more game.

Davis is unlikely to play in Game 5 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He is considered day-to-day, but Charania notes that there is optimism about his status going forward.

Game 5 is extremely important for the Lakers, as Phoenix’s win on Sunday tied the series at 2-2. If the Lakers lose on Tuesday night, they’ll be forced to win both Game 6 and Game 7, which will be in Phoenix.

Davis, who has also been dealing with a knee injury, scored 34 points in each of the Lakers’ wins in the series. The team struggled when he was sidelined during the regular season, and his importance can’t be overstated.