A’ja Wilson was losing it while watching Bam Adebayo score 83 points

There was no happier human in the building on Tuesday for Bam Adebayo’s historic 83-point night than his girlfriend A’ja Wilson.

Wilson was sitting courtside to witness every basket and free throw Adebayo made — and there were a lot of them. The Miami Heat star’s 83 points consisted of 20 field goals, 7 threes, and 36 (!!!) free throws in a 150-129 win over the Washington Wizards at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla.

Adebayo’s lady was loving every minute of it. The Las Vegas Aces star had the biggest smile on her face and was clapping nonstop like she was auditioning to be one of the Heat’s cheerleaders.

Cameras captured a sweet moment between the two after the game when the couple shared a lengthy embrace.

Wilson, no stranger to postgame press conferences herself, was sitting right next to Adebayo as he addressed the media following his 83-point outburst.

“God is really just really special for him and God doesn’t play about Bam,” Wilson said, drawing a sheepish smile out of Adebayo.

Wilson and Adebayo have been romantically linked since the two were first spotted getting cozy with one another during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The two star hoopers have been supportive of each other’s careers ever since, with Adebayo similarly present for Wilson’s own crowning moments.