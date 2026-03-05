Aaron Rodgers turns heads with an unfiltered comment about his mysterious wife

People have their reasons for wanting to stay in shape. Aaron Rodgers has his, too, and it’s more than just his desire to defy Father Time on the football field.

In one of his frequent appearances on “The Pat McAfee Show,” the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback shared a candid response about why he still works on his body even at age 42.

“We’re not on ESPN — it wouldn’t f—ing matter — but I want to look good,” Rodgers told McAfee. “I want my wife to want to f–k me all the time.”

That might be a bit too revealing of an answer from the future Pro Football Hall of Famer. Fans can also now say that they know more about Rodgers’ non-football motivation to stay fit than anything about his wife.

The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Rodgers said in 2025 that he tied the knot, but almost nothing is known about the person he married.

Another thing that is uncertain that pertains to Rodgers is his status for the 2026 NFL season.

At his age, he’s ripe for retirement, but he’s yet to announce a decision on his future after playing his 21st season in the league.

In 2025, he amassed 3,322 passing yards and 24 touchdowns against 7 interceptions while playing in all 16 games.