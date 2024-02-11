Bojan Bogdanovic takes swipe at his former team after joining Knicks

Bojan Bogdanovic already knows the way to the hearts of Knicks fans.

The veteran forward Bogdanovic met with reporters on Saturday for the first time since he was acquired by the Knicks in a pre-trade deadline move. He immediately won points by getting in a swipe at his ex-team, the crosstown rival Brooklyn Nets.

“I played with the Nets,” said Bogdanovic. “But all my friends are New Yorkers, and they’re all Knicks fans.”

Here is the full clip of Bogdanovic’s remarks.

"I played with the Nets, but all my friends are New Yorkers and they're all Knicks fans." – Bojan Bogdanović pic.twitter.com/8JXRRO3YDM — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) February 10, 2024

It does not get much colder than that for Bogdanovic. He dropped that all-timer of a line while sporting the Louis Vuitton jacket to boot.

Bogdanovic, 34, began his NBA career with the Nets and played for them from 2014-17. Though the Knicks-Nets rivalry is not as hot as it used to be when the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving were still in Brooklyn, Bogdanovic is doing his best to stoke the flames once again.

From a pure basketball standpoint, Bogdanovic should have a significant impact for the Knicks as well. He was averaging over 20 points per game for the Detroit Pistons this season and figures to be a high-powered weapon off the bench as the Knicks try to lock in on their championship pursuit.