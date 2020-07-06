Bradley Beal still undecided on playing in Orlando

John Wall has already said that he will not be taking part in the resumed NBA season, and his fellow backcourt star might be joining him as well.

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks told the media on Monday that Bradley Beal still has not decided if he will be playing in Orlando.

“No final decision,” said Brooks of Beal, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN. “We are all still day by day.”

“He’s looking great,” Brooks went on. “His physical condition has been pretty good and continues to improve every day, along with our other guys. We are all getting tested every day and as of right now, he’s a go, and we are all going down there ready to compete and get better and play to get in a playoff position. He looks great.”

Beal, who was second in the league with 30.5 points per game this season, will still travel with the Wizards, Brooks said. At 24-40, Washington was the worst NBA team to receive an invite to Orlando.

Another Wizard also recently opted out of Orlando, and there are obviously a myriad of concerns with participating in the wake of the current global climate, especially if the chances of actually contending are low.