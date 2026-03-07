Dan Hurley bumps referee and gets ejected during epic meltdown

UConn head coach Dan Hurley had a classic meltdown on Saturday that included him bumping a referee and admonishing one of his own assistants for trying to intervene.

The Huskies were trailing 64-62 against the Marquette Golden Eagles on Saturday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisc. but had the ball with 11 seconds left and a chance to tie or take the lead. UConn’s Silas Demary tried to drive to the basket and drew contact, but no foul was called and the Golden Eagles came down with the rebound.

An irate Hurley confronted referee Greg Evans and seemingly made physical contact with him while protesting the lack of a foul call. Hurley already had a technical foul from earlier in the game and was immediately tossed.

Hurley was determined to get his money’s worth. He even seemed to admonish assistant coach Kimani Young for trying to get between him and the referee.

CHAOS AT THE END OF MARQUETTE AND UConn 😱



Dan Hurley is ejected with just under 1 second left to play! pic.twitter.com/znrwGEPpLo — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 7, 2026

Marquette made the most of the four ensuing free throws and won the game 68-62.

Hurley is one of the best coaches in the country, but he is also infamous for his short temper. This is hardly the first time he has lost his composure in a situation like this, and if anything, this was a pretty classic Hurley meltdown.

UConn does not have that much to worry about, as they are 27-4 even after the loss. The Big East might discipline him for the start of the conference tournament for bumping the official, though.