Report: Bucks looking to trade 3 notable players after Giannis Antetokounmpo deal

The Milwaukee Bucks are coming in with the bulldozer after trading away Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Milwaukee is “working through and trying to assess the trade market” for three other players on the roster right now, veteran NBA writer Jake Fischer reported this weekend on a Bleacher Report stream. Those three players, Fischer says, are Myles Turner , Kyle Kuzma , and the newly-acquired Tyler Herro .

This news comes as the Bucks pivot into a full rebuild after sending their franchise icon Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster trade. Herro was part of a wealth of assets that Milwaukee acquired in that deal, including several other players and future draft picks.

Of those three players, Turner probably has the most value. A 30-year-old center who is adept at blocking shots and hitting threes, Turner averaged 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game in his first year with the Bucks last season. He has two more guaranteed years under contract (with a player option for 2028-29 as well) and has already spoken publicly as if he is unhappy in Milwaukee.

Kuzma, also 30, might be easier to move though as he is entering the final year of his contract next season at $20.5 million. Previous reports also suggested that the Bucks were trying everything they could to dump Kuzma.

Meanwhile, Herro is the most interesting piece here as a former All-Star and perennial 20-ppg scorer who is also a Milwaukee native (and on an expiring contract as well). But as the Bucks move into a full teardown after the Antetokounmpo blockbuster, it appears there may not be anybody who is safe on their roster.