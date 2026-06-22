Report: 1 player may come as a ‘tax’ in a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

Giannis Antetokounmpo may be coming with an expensive backpack.

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to attach forward Kyle Kuzma as a necessary “tax” in any blockbuster trade of Antetokounmpo, Bill Simmons of The Ringer reported on the latest episode of his self-titled podcast. This news comes with just about 48 hours to go before the 2026 NBA Draft, which could serve as a major catalyst for an Antetokounmpo trade.

Kuzma, 30, is a former first-round pick who won an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020. He just completed his second season with the Bucks after arriving in a 2025 trade with the Washington Wizards .

Unfortunately however, Kuzma has turned into a pumpkin in Milwaukee. After becoming a 20-ppg scorer with Washington, Kuzma averaged just 13.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game on a Bucks team in dire need of offense last season. He also produced some particularly awful moments that even gave headaches to his coaching staff.

Kuzma is still under contract for next season at $19.3 million. As a large expiring, that therefore makes him a prime candidate for Milwaukee to try to offload while shopping Antetokounmpo.

The last we heard of Antetokounmpo talks was that rival teams were reportedly getting frustrating with the Bucks’ handling of business. The fact that any interested suitor might have to take on Kuzma as well might further increase the frustrations (especially with other filler from Milwaukee likely to be included too).