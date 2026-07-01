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Celtics bring in veteran guard on verge of historic 20th NBA season

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The logo of the Boston Celtics at midcourt
Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; The Boston Celtics logo is seen before their game against the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Celtics have made a move during the NBA free agency period, and it is not a trade involving Jaylen Brown.

On Wednesday, the Celtics and veteran point guard Mike Conley agreed to terms on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Shams Charania. With the new deal, Conley will be playing his 20th season in the NBA, making him just the 14th player to reach that milestone.

Conley was selected fourth overall by the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2007 NBA Draft, and he spent 12 years in Memphis before spending the next four with the Utah Jazz.

Conley then played for the Minnesota Timberwolves for the past four seasons and was a key part of the rotation. Conley played a reserve role this past season, starting just 15 of the 54 games he played, but he still proved to be productive.

Minnesota traded Conley to the Chicago Bulls at the recent trade deadline, but he agreed to a buyout and didn’t land with another team for the rest of the season.

Conley had been a player linked to the Miami Heat after the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster trade, but instead, he joins the Celtics in hopes of making the NBA Finals.

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