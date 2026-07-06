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Brown Bag it, Baby

Everyone said the same thing about the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown statement

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Jaylen Brown in his Celtics uniform
May 16, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Boston Celtics fans were not buying the team’s statement on Monday regarding the trade of Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics confirmed the Brown trade on Monday and included the standard set of statements from those at the top of the organization. That included team president Brad Stevens, who said in his statement that Brown would be remembered as “one of the defining players of this era” and that his Celtics legacy “is forever etched in stone.”

Fans promptly responded to that statement by asking why Brown would be traded if that was the case, especially for what has been perceived as an underwhelming return.

Statements like the one the Celtics put out are pretty common after this sort of major trade. They also raise questions like these. It is strange to most that the Celtics would effusively praise a player they just traded, especially when they are perceived to have gotten the worse end of the deal.

Obviously, Stevens and the Celtics have a lot more explaining to do if they want fans to buy into the trade. The reaction has been almost universally critical from the moment the news broke. The team will hold a press conference on Monday, and the team president will undoubtedly be pressed on that.

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