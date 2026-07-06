Everyone said the same thing about the Celtics’ Jaylen Brown statement

Boston Celtics fans were not buying the team’s statement on Monday regarding the trade of Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics confirmed the Brown trade on Monday and included the standard set of statements from those at the top of the organization. That included team president Brad Stevens, who said in his statement that Brown would be remembered as “one of the defining players of this era” and that his Celtics legacy “is forever etched in stone.”

Fans promptly responded to that statement by asking why Brown would be traded if that was the case, especially for what has been perceived as an underwhelming return.

"…and that's why I traded him for a geriatric Paul George." — The Balls (@JellyFace5) July 6, 2026

Yet you traded him with little to no explanation in a deal that makes no sense. — Elfanyahu (@Elfanyahu) July 6, 2026

Then why did you trade him? To your division rival? This is indefensible. — Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez (@mariselagrajed1) July 6, 2026

"so we traded him for a pack of gum and some cigarette butts" — Jay Coorey (@jaycoorey) July 6, 2026

Statements like the one the Celtics put out are pretty common after this sort of major trade. They also raise questions like these. It is strange to most that the Celtics would effusively praise a player they just traded, especially when they are perceived to have gotten the worse end of the deal.

Obviously, Stevens and the Celtics have a lot more explaining to do if they want fans to buy into the trade. The reaction has been almost universally critical from the moment the news broke. The team will hold a press conference on Monday, and the team president will undoubtedly be pressed on that.