Charles Barkley offers LeBron James some career advice

LeBron James has deliberately created uncertainty about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason, and Charles Barkley believes it is time for the four-time NBA Finals MVP to move on.

James has exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season, but he seemingly did so with a big caveat. In announcing that decision, LeBron’s agent Rich Paul said James wants to make the most of his remaining time in the NBA and will continue to evaluate what is best for him.

Barkley does not think LeBron is going to find what is best for him in L.A.

“LeBron is going to have to move on at some point. I mean, it is what it is,” Barkley during a recent appearance on the BetMGM Network, via Erich Richter of the New York Post. “You know, he’s been there, even though he’s been putting up good numbers, they haven’t been successful in probably four years.”

The Lakers did not have Luka Doncic on the roster for the majority of the stretch Barkley referred to, but Barkley feels that LeBron’s interests are no longer aligned with the team’s.

“It’s already probably Luka’s team now,” Barkley added. “You don’t sign, trade for Luka Doncic, give him all that money, and it’s not his team.”

James will turn 41 in December. There is no guarantee he will even play beyond the upcoming season, though he has continued to produce at an elite level. He averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists per game, which was fairly in line with his career averages.

There are several teams that are expected to have interest in LeBron if he wants to continue playing after next season. It is also possible that the Lakers could shop him in trade talks ahead of the deadline if things do not go well.

In the meantime, people will continue to analyze every move LeBron makes in hopes of learning something about his mindset.