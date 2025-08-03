Larry Brown Sports

LeBron James sparks speculation by missing Luka Doncic’s press conference

LeBron James looks on
Dec 18, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) smiles after he dunked the ball in the first half against the Washington Wizards at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James was notably absent from the press conference the Los Angeles Lakers held Saturday to announce Luka Doncic’s new contract.

Though many of the Lakers were on hand for the event announcing Doncic’s new $165 million deal, James and his son Bronny were both no-shows. James’ absence was particularly conspicuous in a photo from the event showing Doncic posing alongside those of his teammates that did attend.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, James did FaceTime Doncic prior to Saturday’s news conference to congratulate Doncic on the new deal. Austin Reaves was also absent from the press conference, but he is in Asia promoting his signature shoe line.

Speculation about the relationship between James and Doncic has escalated during the offseason after reports suggested that James was bothered by the Lakers treating Doncic, not himself, as the team’s central figure. Some of James’ recent social media activity has also been viewed by some as a shot at the Lakers.

James’ issues do not appear to be with Doncic, who is an elite player and never asked to be traded to the Lakers. Instead, he is frustrated that the team is not necessarily affording him the respect that he feels he deserves. That may be why he is being supportive of Doncic, but was still glaringly absent from Saturday’s event.

H/T Bleacher Report

.
