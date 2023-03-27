Charles Barkley gets prominent new television gig

It is a great day for those who cannot get enough of Charles Barkley in their living rooms.

Brian Steinberg of Variety reported on Monday that the Basketball Hall of Famer Barkley is nearing a deal with CNN for a new TV gig. The deal would have Barkley and Gayle King jointly leading an hour-long primetime show on the network every week, Steinberg adds.

Barkley, 60, is one of the most recognizable personalities in sports media today, having served as an analyst on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” since 2000 (with some side work covering March Madness for CBS as well). TNT and CNN are both owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, so the new gig likely won’t affect Barkley’s “Inside the NBA” duties.

The impending CNN deal is an interesting development for Barkley after he notably ripped the network several years ago (though outspoken, unfiltered takes are what Barkley is known for). He also follows the lead of this other well-known basketball figure who previously joined CNN.