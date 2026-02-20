Warriors get rough injury news on Steph Curry

The All-Star break was not enough for the Golden State Warriors to get Steph Curry back on the floor.

Curry before the midseason hiatus due to a lingering knee injury. The two-time MVP is not getting off the injury report anytime soon.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Thursday that Curry had an MRI on his knee “over the last 24 hours” that revealed no structural damage. While that means Curry will likely still play this season, the team is set to reevaluate the point guard in 10 days, meaning he’ll be sidelined for five more games.

Warriors' Stephen Curry will be re-evaluated in 10 days due to his persistent right knee injury, sources tell me and @anthonyVslater. He has been sidelined since Jan. 30 and will miss at least five more games. https://t.co/9qnnIbfUGm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 20, 2026

The Warriors confirmed the report hours later with their own post on X. The team labeled Curry’s injury as “patella-femoral pain syndrome/bone bruising.”

Golden State has gone 6-10 in the 16 games Curry has missed so far this season. With Jimmy Butler already out of the lineup due to his own knee injury, losing Curry for an extended period could be a huge blow for the Warriors’ push to make the playoffs.

The 29-26 Warriors entered Thursday with the 8th-best record in the West, 2.5 games ahead of the 9th-seed Portland Trail Blazers and 10th-seed Los Angeles Clippers.

While it would be nearly impossible for Golden State to drop out of the play-in tournament entirely, they could very well fall into one of the bottom rungs if Curry remains out.