Charles Barkley shares why he still uses a bookie

Charles Barkley still uses an old-school bookie, and he’s not afraid to let people know it.

Barkley joined TNT’s NHL AltCast during Thursday’s Eastern Conference Finals game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. During his appearance, Barkley said that he still uses a real bookie. His reasoning is that there are limits on how much you can wager at online sportsbooks. He doesn’t have the same issue when wagering with a real bookie.

“FanDuel only lets me bet so much, so I gotta have a bookie on the side,” Barkley said, matter-of-factly.

And that is exactly why people love Charles Barkley. He still uses a real bookie, and he’s not afraid to admit it, even if such a subject might be something people typically keep hush about.

Why was Barkley on a telecast for an NHL playoff game? The former NBA star is a big fan of the NHL and loves playoff hockey. He’s a great broadcaster and humorous personality, which makes him a natural fit for any form of TV.