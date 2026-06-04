De’Aaron Fox and Keldon Johnson’s bizarre moment during the NBA Finals caught on video

Keldon Johnson accidentally went for the wrong ball at one point in Game 1 of the 2026 NBA Finals on Wednesday, and it was caught in 4K.

While subbing out for De’Aaron Fox in the first quarter of the game against the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, Johnson inadvertently hit Fox in a sensitive area. The annoyed look on Fox’s face as Johnson headed to the bench says it all about that moment.

Keldon Johnson accidentally got a handful of De’Aaron Fox..



💀💀💀 (h/t @BrickCenter_) https://t.co/tC9QJwHeG6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 4, 2026

Johnson was not looking at Fox during that exchange, which can explain that NBA Finals interaction.

That also can’t be worse than the behavior shown by a fan, who rushed to the court in the fourth quarter for a chance to have a selfie with San Antonio big man Victor Wembanyama .

Fox likely does not have time to waste talking about that scene after he had a putrid performance in San Antonio’s 105-95 loss to Jalen Brunson and the Knicks. He only produced 7 points on a salty 3/13 shooting from the field, while missing all of his four attempts from behind the arc and committing three turnovers in 38 minutes of action.

Johnson wasn’t great either, providing just 3 points on 1/4 shooting, albeit on only eight minutes off the bench.