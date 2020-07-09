Report: Multiple teams believe LaMelo Ball wants to be drafted by Knicks

It certainly sounds like both sides want a LaMelo Ball-Knicks marriage to happen in the NBA Draft.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, multiple teams studying Ball believe that he and his inner circle would prefer that the highly-touted guard land with the New York Knicks in the NBA Draft. Those teams are likely to pick after the Knicks, but the chatter certainly seems to be picking up steam.

We’ve heard that the Knicks are equally interested in drafting Ball. They will, however, have to win a high enough pick in the NBA Draft lottery at the end of August to get the chance. Realistically, the Knicks probably need to land a top-three pick if they want a shot at drafting Ball without trading up. If the lottery were to go according to the most likely odds, the Knicks would pick sixth, meaning they’re going to need to get lucky.

This is not the first we’ve heard about Ball possibly targeting the Knicks. We do know of one team that will likely be picking high that Ball’s father doesn’t want him going to.