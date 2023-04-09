 Skip to main content
Clippers’ Bones Hyland shoves teammate Mason Plumlee during altercation

April 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Things were heated across the NBA on Sunday, as many teammates were seen getting into altercations on the sidelines during the final day of the regular season. That included some players on the Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers beat the Phoenix Suns 119-114 to secure the fifth spot in the Western Conference. But the team was down 86-82 after three quarters. That led to a heated exchange between Bones Hyland and Mason Plumlee after the third quarter.

The two players remained in the game. Hyland was eventually subbed out of the game with eight minutes to go in the fourth, while Plumlee played nearly the entire quarter.

Plumlee finished with nine points in 22 minutes, while Hyland had 11 points in 18 minutes.

In addition to the altercation between the Clippers teammates, the Timberwolves featured some tension. Rudy Gobert swung at one of his teammates and was sent home.

