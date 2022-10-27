Delonte West arrested on 4 charges

Delonte West is in trouble with the law once again.

West was arrested in Fairfax County, Va., on Oct. 15, according to TMZ. Police say they responded to a call after multiple witnesses saw West trespassing in a vehicle. Officers say West became combative when they arrived on the scene and tried to place him in custody.

A Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson told TMZ that West tried to flee the scene but was tracked down after running a short distance. He was eventually booked on four criminal charges: vehicle trespassing, entering a vehicle, fleeing from law enforcement and drunk in public. West was released from custody the following day on Oct. 16.

The arrest is just the latest in a long line of troubling updates for West. The former NBA star was spotted back in June panhandling on the side of a freeway in Virginia. That was the second time he was seen panhandling since 2020, when he was spotted doing the same in the Dallas area.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has tried to help West, who spent the last season of his NBA career with the team. Cuban helped set West up with a rehab program two years ago, and it appeared the 39-year-old was doing well for a while.

West made headlines a year ago when he was arrested at a Florida police station. Cuban said recently that West is still struggling with addiction and mental health issues and has not been receptive to help.