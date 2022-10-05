Mark Cuban shares troubling update about Delonte West

Delonte West has struggled with addiction over the past several years, and the most recent news about the former NBA point guard has not been very positive.

West was spotted back in June panhandling on the side of a freeway in Virginia. He later admitted that it was him in the video and said he was “in between jobs” and needed to support his family.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has tried to help West, who spent the last season of his NBA career with the team. TMZ caught up with Cuban in New York City recently and asked if he has kept in touch with West. Cuban offered a troubling update.

“It’s a struggle for him,” Cuban said. “I mean, addiction is awful. And mental illness is awful. He’s at the point in his life where he’s got to want to be helped.”

Cuban helped locate West in 2020 when West spotted panhandling in the Dallas area. Cuban helped set West up with a rehab program at the time, and it appeared the 39-year-old was doing well for a while. Cuban indicated that West has not been receptive to help as of late.

“You know, he’s got to want to help himself first,” the billionaire said. “I’ve tried. I know it’s tough on him, but I wish him nothing but the best.”

West has had more than his share of off-court issues since his NBA career ended in 2012. He also made headlines a year ago when he was arrested at a Florida police station.