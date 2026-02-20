Chet Holmgren responds to a fan’s comment about the Lakers

Chet Holmgren does not have any Hollywood dreams right now.

Video went viral this week of the Oklahoma City Thunder big man Holmgren after Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. Holmgren was a first-time All-Star this year and participated in the contest at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif.

The clip showed Holmgren walking around in the tunnel when the fan who was filming suggested that he come to the Los Angeles Lakers. Holmgren promptly brushed off the comment though.

“Nah, I like where I’m at, bro,” Holmgren said.

Holmgren, 23, definitely does not have much reason to leave OKC right now. The Thunder are the reigning NBA champions, have the best record in the West once again this season (42-14), and have given Holmgren a featured role in which he has averaged 17.4 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game on the year so far.

On top of that, Holmgren is signed with OKC through 2031 after landing a mammoth five-year, $240.7 million rookie max extension last summer. Though the Minnesota native Holmgren did play his college ball on the West Coast at Gonzaga, he is already a big enough spectacle on his own that he does not need the glitz and glamour of Los Angeles.