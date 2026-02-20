Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina shares a disturbing message she got from a gambler

Russell Westbrook’s wife Nina is sounding off after a very disturbing message that she received this week.

Nina Westbrook took to her Instagram Story on Thursday night to share a screenshot of a profane death wish that she received from an angry gambler. The message was sent to Nina via email and made reference to her husband’s performance (along with the subject line “F–k you”).

“Your piece of fckn s–t husband sucks to [sic] fckn bad can’t even get 1o [sic] points is pathetic.” said the email (profanity edited by LBS). “I hope you both die in a car crash dumb b—h.”

“The negative effects of sports betting,” Nina wrote in her caption of the post. “Brings out the worst in ppl smh.”

You can see the screenshot of Nina’s post at the link here.

The former NBA MVP Russell, now with the Sacramento Kings, had a lousy showing on Thursday in a loss to the Orlando Magic at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. He finished with five points on 2/8 shooting as the Kings got blasted by an embarrassing 131-94 final score.

With legalized gambling taking over the sports world, inappropriate and inhumane messages from angry bettors have unfortunately become all too common these days. It is also a particularly touchy subject for Nina, who had already sounded off several years ago about the death wishes that she had received.