Dwight Howard shares TMI about his Superman costume

October 14, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio
Dwight Howard was known to many as “Superman” during the height of his NBA career, and apparently there were times when he fully embraced that persona off the court as well.

Howard was a guest on a recent episode of “BS w/ Jake Paul” when the topic of his Superman cape came up. The eight-time NBA All-Star famously wore the cape when he won the 2008 Slam Dunk Contest. Paul’s co-host Julia Rose asked Howard if he has ever worn the cape during sex. Howard repeated the question before nodding and laughing.

Rose then asked Howard if this happened more than one time. He once again nodded and laughed. You can see the funny exchange below:

Howard, 36, has tried to change his nickname before, but it sounds like the “Superman” nickname has always suited him best.

Howard averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds in 16.2 minutes per game for the Los Angeles Lakers last year, which were all career-lows. He still wants to play in the NBA and recently had a message for teams.

