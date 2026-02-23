Officials make a decision on potential charges for LaMelo Ball after car crash

LaMelo Ball is in the clear (from a criminal standpoint) after his recent car crash.

Local officials have decided not to file charges against the Charlotte Hornets star Ball after his Feb. 18 car accident, WSOC TV in Charlotte reported this week. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department also reportedly has yet to disclose the details of what exactly led to the crash.

Ball, the 24-year-old former All-Star, caused two-vehicle crash last Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte, N.C. He was driving his custom-built Hummer when he collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Tryon Street and Trade Street (see the video here).

Later in the week, another angle emerged of the crash involving Ball. That video seemingly showed Ball swerving into the path of the other vehicle, a sedan, causing significant damage to both cars (including Ball’s front left tire becoming dislodged).

Ball was uninjured in the accident and was seen walking away from the scene wearing a Hornets hoodie. He has played in all three games for Charlotte since then and dropped a game-high 37 points in a win on Sunday over the Washington Wizards.

WSOC TV does also note however that the other driver was injured in the crash (though not seriously). As such, it is still very possible that Ball could face a civil lawsuit for his role in the wreck.