Troubling report shares extent of Kevin Durant’s ankle injury

Kevin Durant was unable to make his home debut with the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night after he suffered an injury during pregame warmups, and he may now be sidelined for an extended period.

Durant was scratched from the Suns’ game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. A video showed that he badly turned his left ankle while going up for a layup.

According to Greg Moore of the Arizona Republic, the Suns are concerned that Durant suffered a Grade 2 ankle sprain. That would be a significant injury and likely force Durant to miss 4-6 weeks. If he is out that long, Durant could miss the remainder of the regular season and the start of the playoffs.

Durant has played three road games with the Suns, and they won all three. He had 37 points and 7 rebounds in Sunday’s 130-126 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns are 37-29 and comfortably in fourth place in the Western Conference, so they should have no problem reaching the postseason even without Durant. They will certainly need him once they get there, though.