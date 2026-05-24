Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

,

Fans all said the same thing about Mikal Bridges after Game 3

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Mikal Bridges looking on
Feb 8, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Mikal Bridges (25) high fives fans while entering the court for the game against the Denver Nuggets at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Stewart-USA TODAY Sports

Mikal Bridges had another critic-silencing performance on Saturday to all but close out the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The New York Knicks swingman looked like the co-star Jalen Brunson needed in a 121-108 victory in Game 3 at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Bridges tallied 22 points on 11/15 shooting to help his team get one win away from completing a sweep and securing a trip to the NBA Finals.

Bridges also piled on six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in an all-around performance across nearly 40 minutes of action. The Knicks were +19 with Bridges on the floor.

The exemplary play from Bridges prompted several fans to admit that he has looked worth his hefty price tag of late. The Knicks traded five first-round picks to acquire Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets in 2024.

Bridges hit rock bottom during the Knicks’ first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks after missing the potential game-winning shot in Game 2. He followed that up with a scoreless Game 3 and a pair of single-digit outings in Games 4 and 5.

The Villanova alum has bounced back in a big way since then. Through three conference finals games, Bridges has averaged 19.7 points on an absurd 71.1 percent shooting clip while also playing stellar defense.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App