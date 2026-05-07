Fans blast Draymond Green for his inaccurate Charles Barkley insult

Draymond Green could use some of his downtime brushing up on his NBA history.

While discussing the intriguing future of the Golden State Warriors during Wednesday’s edition of “Inside the NBA,” Charles Barkley bluntly declared that the Dubs era is over, noting that “nobody wins when they’re 37, 38,” with Green listening.

The former Defensive Player of the Year responded to Barkley’s point by taking a jab at the Basketball Hall of Famer’s career.

“I think the goal is just to not look like you in a Houston Rockets uniform,” Green said.

Here is the video of the exchange.

Things got a little tense on the 'Inside the NBA set when Draymond took a shot at Chuck's final years in Houston 😬 pic.twitter.com/g9xRH5H6qq — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 6, 2026

While it’s true that Barkley spent his final years rocking Rockets colors, he was not terrible during his time with Houston, as Green seemed to insinuate. His statement sparked fierce backlash, with fans pointing out how wrong he was to think that Barkley had been reduced to a nobody during the twilight of the former league MVP’s NBA career.

Barkleys Houston stats vs Draymond’s last ten seasons: pic.twitter.com/KrVJTOQKC8 — Mullahhhh (@RealDreTay) May 6, 2026

"The goal is to not look like your last year in Houston"



Barkley's last year in Houston:

14.5 ppg, 10.5 rpg



Draymond's Career Highs:

14.0 ppg, 9.5 rpg — BossHogg (@6Hogg6) May 7, 2026

Barkley in his final year averaged more ppg and rpg than draymond ever has in his career — Happy Time Harry 🇵🇸 🇭🇹 (@HappyT1meHarry) May 7, 2026

For context Barkley averaged 15, 11, 3 his last year in the NBA. Draymond has never in his career averaged more than 15 points or 10 rebounds. — Lil Joshy (@ItIsRalphTho) May 7, 2026

Barkley spent his first eight seasons in the league with the Philadelphia 76ers and was an All-Star in six of those campaigns. He continued to enjoy superstar status with the Phoenix Suns for four seasons, even winning the MVP award in the 1992-93 season and leading the franchise to an NBA Finals appearance in the same season.

For the record, Barkley averaged 16.5 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 163 games with the Rockets. Most players would love to have a career as good as Sir Charles’ during his Rockets years.

Green has a great NBA career, but individually, he can’t touch Barkley.