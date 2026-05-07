Hailey Van Lith lands with a new team after getting cut by the Chicago Sky

It didn’t take long for Hailey Van Lith to find a landing spot after her release from the Chicago Sky.

After playing her rookie season in the WNBA with the Sky, Van Lith is taking her talents to the Connecticut Sun, who were awarded the waiver claim on the former TCU Horned Frogs star.

The Sun announced this development on Wednesday.

Welcome to Connecticut, Hailey☀️



The Connecticut Sun have been awarded Hailey Van Lith on a waiver claim. #GetClose | #CTSun pic.twitter.com/KIR2Uwp2qL — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 6, 2026

Things did not pan out for Van Lith during her one-year stint with the Sky. In the 2025 campaign, she averaged just 3.5 points per game, though she also played in only 12.4 minutes through 29 games. Van Lith never started a game for Chicago, which selected her 11th overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

The 24-year-old guard appeared to be on the right track with the Sky heading into the 2026 season when she averaged 12.5 points on 71.4% shooting from the field and 4.5 assists in two preseason games.

Instead, Van Lith is set to begin a new chapter in her WNBA career, as she looks to help the Sun finish strong in Connecticut before the franchise’s relocation to Houston in 2027.

Van Lith could make her debut for the Sun as soon as Friday, when they open their 2026 season against the New York Liberty at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.