Jaxson Hayes had the most graphic story about Jarred Vanderbilt’s injury

Jaxson Hayes is probably not a big fan of slasher films.

While talking to reporters on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Lakers big man Hayes offered a striking description of Jarred Vanderbilt ’s hand injury.

“I mean, did you see the picture of his finger? It was disgusting. Bro, his whole bone was out of his skin,” Hayes said, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Vanderbilt dislocated his pinkie finger in Game 1 of the Lakers’ second-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla., while trying to challenge Chet Holmgren ’s dunk attempt. The former Kentucky Wildcats star exited the contest and did not return.

Vanderbilt needed stitches for his injured finger, and it remains unclear whether he will play again in the playoffs. Interestingly enough, the Lakers have not yet ruled Vanderbilt out for Thursday’s Game 2 against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

The Lakers need all hands on deck if they are to pull off a stunning series upset against the reigning NBA champions, but their lineup seems to get even thinner because of Vanderbilt’s injury.

Hayes, who came off the bench in Game 1 and had 3 points and 6 rebounds in 16 minutes, could see more minutes on the court given Vanderbilt’s situation.