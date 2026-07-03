Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Fans all made the same joke about Deandre Ayton getting traded by Lakers

Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Deandre Ayton playing for the Los Angeles Lakers
Oct 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton (5) and forward Jake LaRavia (12) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Deandre Ayton trade might not be the most consequential trade of the NBA offseason, it sure might one of the funniest.

The Los Angeles Lakers decided to send the former No. 1 overall pick Ayton packing this week. On Friday, they agreed to trade Ayton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for guard Jaden Hardy and two future second-round draft picks.

In response, fans all made the same joke over social media. They joked that Rob Pelinka was finally getting Anthony Davis the center that he wanted.

The 10-time NBA All-Star Davis, 33, used to play for the Los Angeles Lakers from 2019-25 and once famously asked the Lakers GM Pelinka for a center so that he would no longer have to play at the position. Instead though, Davis ended up getting traded to the Dallas Mavericks as part of the Luka Doncic blockbuster and eventually ended up on the Wizards via another trade in February of this year.

As for the seven-footer Ayton, 27, he averaged 12.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks per game for the Lakers last season. Ayton did have some embarrassing sequences down the stretch of the season though and is now being dumped by the Lakers for added cap flexibility after just opting into his $8.1 million player option for next year.

Los Angeles has overhauled their frontcourt after acquiring Walker Kessler and parting ways with both Ayton and Jaxson Hayes (with another big man signing perhaps still yet to come). As for Davis in Washington, he does indeed finally have the center that he was looking for courtesy of Pelinka (technically).

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App