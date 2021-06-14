Giannis Antetokounmpo almost teamed up with Luka Doncic in Dallas?

The Dallas Mavericks apparently came close to getting the infinity gauntlet.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported this week that rival executives were fearful that Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo would team up with Luka Doncic in Dallas. But Antetokounmpo ended up signing a supermax extension with Milwaukee, effectively putting those fears to rest.

Antetokounmpo and Doncic are arguably the two top NBA stars of their generation. Not much is known about their relationship with each other. But the Mavs did previously have Antetokounmpo’s younger brother Kostas on their team in what many saw as a play for Giannis.

The two-time MVP Antetokounmpo is now committed to the Bucks through 2025 per his new supermax contract. As for Doncic, he is currently set to become a restricted free agent next offseason. But Doncic is eligible for a big extension this offseason. In the meantime, Doncic may be looking for another co-star.