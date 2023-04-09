 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, April 8, 2023

Grizzlies make surprising roster move ahead of playoffs

April 8, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Read
Taylor Jenkins looks ahead

May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins watches during the first half in game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Memphis Grizzlies are pulling an April surprise of sorts.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported Saturday that Memphis is waiving guard Kennedy Chandler. Charania adds that Chandler will receive strong interest on waivers as well as on the open market (if he goes unclaimed).

The move is a bit of a shocker since Chandler is 20 years old and still only a rookie. Adding to the surprise is that Chandler was also on a long-term deal with the Grizzlies through 2024-25 (which now becomes a dead contract).

The ex-Tennessee star Chandler did not get much run with Memphis this season, averaging 2.2 points and 1.6 assists in a mere 7.8 minutes per game over 36 total appearances. But he has the makings of a nice NBA player with his court vision, off-the-dribble bounce, and sharp defensive instincts.

From the Grizzlies’ standpoint, the move opens up a roster spot for them to use prior to the end of the regular season on Sunday, perhaps on a veteran playoff contributor or on a different young project player. That might come in handy for them given the other news nugget that Memphis just dropped.

Article Tags

Kennedy ChandlerMemphis Grizzlies
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus