Giannis Antetokounmpo shares Instagram post amid ongoing trade rumors

With the 2026 NBA Draft beginning on Tuesday, the clock appears to be ticking on a trade involving Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo .

Trade rumblings have certainly picked up rapidly, and the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics appear to be the two teams in the running to land the All-Star.

On Monday afternoon, Giannis Antetokounmpo stirred things up more with a somewhat cryptic post on Instagram.

“GOD, I trusted you at the beginning, and I will continue to trust you throughout,” the Bucks star wrote.

The Antetokounmpo trade front has been developing quickly every single day. Prior to the weekend, it was revealed that a trade might not happen before the NBA Draft.

Then, it was reported that Antetokounmpo is “ready” to be traded by Milwaukee, and it will come down to either Boston or Miami.

Shams on Giannis:



"The MIL Bucks are going to make a decision. They are in serious conversations right now with two finalist. The Boston Celtics, and the Miami Heat. Both teams are top teams of Giannis preferred destinations… A lot of the work is done. My understanding is… pic.twitter.com/5oCDbFIhaP — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

The Bucks could also include Kyle Kuzma as a piece in any trade , and a Celtics deal would more than likely mean that Jaylen Brown is leaving Boston for the first time since entering the NBA.

The situation is very fluid, and the trade discussions should have more clarity before the Washington Wizards are on the clock at No. 1 on Tuesday night.