Report: Heat now open to trading Tyler Herro

Tyler Herro came back down to earth in his sophomore year, and now the Miami Heat may have a better idea of what his trade value really looks like.

Basketball writer Evan Massey reported on Saturday that the Heat will be open to trading Herro this offseason. Massey also mentions the Houston Rockets as a potential landing spot for the 21-year-old.

Herro actually had a stronger statistical second season with 15.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game. But expectations were very high after Herro’s breakout performance in the Orlando bubble, leading to some disappointment with his follow-up campaign.

The irony here is that Miami was reportedly unwilling to deal Herro to the Rockets earlier this year as part of a package for James Harden. Houston sent Harden to the Brooklyn Nets instead and later worked out a separate deal with the Heat to send Victor Oladipo, one of the pieces they acquired for Harden, to Miami.

Herro’s rookie deal runs through 2023, at which point he can become a restricted free agent. With rumors they are concerned about his growing celebrity status, it is not too much of a shock that the Heat would at least be open to dealing Herro.