Rockets coach Ime Udoka has an incident with Dillon Brooks during game

Ime Udoka let one of his former players hear it during Monday’s game.

The Houston Rockets faced off on Monday against the Phoenix Suns. In the second quarter at Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ariz., Suns swingman Dillon Brooks put out a shoulder and knocked down Rockets center Steven Adams as Adams was running past him.

That led to the Rockets head coach Udoka going up to Brooks with some words. The tensions lasted for a couple of seconds … but quickly dissipated as Udoka began laughing at Brooks before walking away.

Here is the video.

Ime Udoka has words for Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/xDTzTFX8Yu — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) November 25, 2025

Udoka coached Brooks on the Rockets for the previous two seasons, and Brooks was a major part of the tough-nosed defensive identity that Udoka built for the team. But Brooks was sent to the Suns over the summer as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant trade, and now he is on opposite sides of the aisle from Udoka and the Rockets.

The 48-year-old Udoka is known for his intensity as a head coach and even once confronted Steph Curry during a game (an incident that featured real hostility). So while his incident with Brooks on Monday seemed to be in good fun, you knew that Udoka was not going to miss his opportunity to jaw at his former player.