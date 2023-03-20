Grizzlies set potential return date for Ja Morant

Ja Morant officially returned to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, though he will not play yet. However, it sounds like his ramp-up period will be a brief one.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Monday that the team is hopeful Morant will be able to play Wednesday against the Houston Rockets.

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins says they’re “hopeful” that Ja Morant will play Wednesday vs. Rockets. Morant has had a “good first day back” so far that included addressing his teammates and coaches. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) March 20, 2023

Morant has not played since March 3. After losing to the Nuggets that night, Morant posted video of himself holding a gun at a nightclub early the next morning. That prompted an eight-game suspension, which the guard is eligible to return from on Monday. Ultimately, Morant will have spent just shy of three weeks away from the team if he does play Wednesday.

Morant will have 11 regular season games to go starting Wednesday. Five of them are on the road, which will be closely-watched, both by the public and apparently by the Grizzlies themselves in light of Morant’s recent conduct.