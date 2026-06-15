Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , ,

James Harden’s mugshot has been released

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
James Harden warming up
Mar 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) waits for the play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

James Harden’s mugshot has been released stemming from his weekend arrest in Texas on a weapons charge.

TMZ obtained the mugshot from the Houston Police Department showing Harden staring down the camera. Understandably, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard looks a bit haggard as he poses.

Harden was arrested on Saturday for unlawfully carrying a weapon. Police allege he had an unholstered gun sitting in the passenger seat of his car, in plain view of officers. He has a June 22 court date for the charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists for Cleveland in 26 games during the regular season. His playoff performances were a mixed bag and left a lot to be desired against the New York Knicks, but the Cavaliers certainly traded for the 36-year-old with the intention of keeping him around for at least another year or two.

The Cavaliers were expected to work to keep Harden on a new contract before his arrest. The allegations against him probably will not change that decision.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App