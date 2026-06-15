James Harden ’s mugshot has been released stemming from his weekend arrest in Texas on a weapons charge.

TMZ obtained the mugshot from the Houston Police Department showing Harden staring down the camera. Understandably, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard looks a bit haggard as he poses.

🚨 James Harden's mug shot is revealed after his weapon arrest. https://t.co/F2mf0oCusb pic.twitter.com/jTWDwISDyD — TMZ (@TMZ) June 15, 2026

Harden was arrested on Saturday for unlawfully carrying a weapon. Police allege he had an unholstered gun sitting in the passenger seat of his car, in plain view of officers. He has a June 22 court date for the charge, which is a misdemeanor.

Harden averaged 20.5 points and 7.7 assists for Cleveland in 26 games during the regular season. His playoff performances were a mixed bag and left a lot to be desired against the New York Knicks , but the Cavaliers certainly traded for the 36-year-old with the intention of keeping him around for at least another year or two.

The Cavaliers were expected to work to keep Harden on a new contract before his arrest. The allegations against him probably will not change that decision.