Jaylen Brown takes a profane shot at the Knicks

Jaylen Brown does not want to hear anything about his team’s Atlantic Division rivals.

The Boston Celtics star Brown was streaming live from his Twitch page this week. During the stream, a fan left a comment about the New York Knicks, possibly in the hopes of getting a reaction from Brown.

Brown indeed gave that reaction, responding with a profane shot at the Knicks. “F–k the Knicks. You feel me?” said the former Finals MVP.

Here is the video (but obviously watch out for the bad language).

On top of being division rivals, the Knicks and the Celtics also met in last year’s Eastern Conference semifinals. The Knicks prevailed in that series after six games, so it is perfectly understandable that Brown does not want anything to do with them right now.

As for this season, the Knicks and the Celtics have met twice already and have split those two meetings. They are not scheduled to face off again until Feb. 8 at TD Garden in Boston, Mass., but Brown may very much be looking forward to it already. He clearly hates all division rivals and also recently had to clarify some shady comments that he made about a Toronto Raptors player.